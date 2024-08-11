JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,339 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. 197,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $100.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

