JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

NYSE JKS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

