JMP Securities Increases Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target to $40.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. 230,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,339. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.