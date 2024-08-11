JMP Securities Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $20.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AXGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,196,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

