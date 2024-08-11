JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

HOOD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 17,345,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

