John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.49. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 21,340 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
