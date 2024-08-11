John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.49. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 21,340 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

