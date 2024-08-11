Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.63

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and traded as low as $40.17. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 6,581 shares.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3789 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

