JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Stock Position Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,099 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

