JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Neutral

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HGV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,904,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,250,000 after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.