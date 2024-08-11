JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $134.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.2 %

HLNE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. 293,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,384. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

