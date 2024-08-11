Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.52 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,192,549 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of £182.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Leon Coetzer acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($47,923.32). Company insiders own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

