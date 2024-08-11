Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Lifted to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

