Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.