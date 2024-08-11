Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
