Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,917. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

