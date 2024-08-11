Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $61.03 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,422,410,657 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,417,583,360.82291. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16776133 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $40,623,820.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

