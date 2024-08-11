KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KE Trading Up 0.2 %

BEKE stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

