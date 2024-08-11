Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $438.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $454.00 to $438.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

EG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.82.

Shares of EG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 280,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

