Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $250.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

