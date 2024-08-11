Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.92. 156,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$20.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

