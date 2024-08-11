Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 179,933 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

