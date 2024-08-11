Komodo (KMD) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,280,052 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

