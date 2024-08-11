Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kopin Trading Down 1.0 %

Kopin stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 283,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

