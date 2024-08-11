Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 177,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,348. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

