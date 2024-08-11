Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,107,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

