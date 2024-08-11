Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

