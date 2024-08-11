Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 2%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 54,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 36,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

