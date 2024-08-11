Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Raised by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 1,334,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,635 shares of company stock worth $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

