Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 105,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

