Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LILAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 74.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 101,576 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.