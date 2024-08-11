Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $17.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LINC. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 102,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,516. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

