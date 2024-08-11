Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,811 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,082. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

