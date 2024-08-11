Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,352. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

