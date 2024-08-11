Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 1,313,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,774. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

