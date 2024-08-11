LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.3 %

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

