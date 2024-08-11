Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,461. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.