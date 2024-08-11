Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.84

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.84 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 124.99 ($1.60). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.64), with a volume of 98,809 shares traded.

Lowland Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £345.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,163.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Lowland alerts:

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowland Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($83,067.09). Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.