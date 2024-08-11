LPF Advisors LLC Has $26.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 24.3% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average of $258.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

