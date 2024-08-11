LPF Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 78,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.55. 3,879,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

