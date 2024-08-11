LPF Advisors LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LPF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Moderna makes up 0.4% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,984 shares of company stock worth $53,707,892 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 2,388,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

