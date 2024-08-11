Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.53.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,472,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 814,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

