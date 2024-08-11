Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $629.98 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”



