Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of LAZR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

