LUXO Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $31,144.35 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

