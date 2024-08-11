Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

