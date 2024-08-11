Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

