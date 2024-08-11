Macquarie Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $208.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

