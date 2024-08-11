Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Shares of MDGL traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.68 and its 200 day moving average is $245.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last 90 days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 44,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

