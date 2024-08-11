Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.59 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.59 million and $87,076.51 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

