ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $44,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,987,000 after purchasing an additional 183,527 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

