Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $25.08 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 83,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

